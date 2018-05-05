Bush folks fly with the angels

FLYING ANGELS: Volunteer pilots use their own aircraft to ferry patients to and from medical appointments.

COUNTRY people owe a vote of thanks to volunteers at Angel Flight who work quietly behind the scenes providing an extraordinary service.

ANGEL Flight is a charity that coordinates non-emergency flights to help country people trying to deal with the triple trouble of bad health, poor finances and daunting distances.

Flight co-ordinator Julie Scott said her work involves not just handling media inquiries but organising the trip in the air and on the ground.

"Not only do we coordinate flights for country people travelling to their city medical appointments but also ground transport in the city from the airport to their medical facility and back to the airport,” she said.

"In 2017, we completed 33 missions in and out of Coffs Harbour and already this year we have completed 14 missions.

"The majority of these flights were to and from Sydney with some also to and from Newcastle.”

Usually the major airports are involved but others where there is a landing field such as Woolgoolga may allow special flights to take place.

"Angel Flight will fly in and out of almost any airport, as long as it is safe to do so.

"It's usually the closest airport to where a passenger lives so at times we do land and take off on private strips.

"We have 43 passengers registered with us in Coffs Harbour but that does not include those who live outside of the town.

"There are also six pilots registered in Coffs Harbour and a few more just outside of the city.”

Patients of all ages needing medical treatment at destinations where other forms of transport are physically and emotionally taxing or unaffordable can access Angel Flight services.

Volunteer air crew also transport blood and blood products and medical drugs.

Passengers must be medically stable, ambulatory and physically able to enter and exit a small aircraft without assistance from the pilot.

They must also be able to sit up in the aircraft with a seatbelt on for an extended period of time and if necessary be able to communicate with the pilot.

Passengers are encouraged to bring a friend or relative to travel with them and children must be accompanied by an adult.

For information visit www.angelflight.org.au or call 1300 726 567.