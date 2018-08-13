Bush fire season will begin early, RFS announces

The Bush Fire Danger Period will begin this week on the Coffs Coast.

The Bush Fire Danger Period will begin this week on the Coffs Coast. Clive Lowe

WITH the entire state in the grip of a drought, the NSW Rural Fire Service has announced the Bush Fire Danger Period will begin earlier this year on the Coffs Coast.

Due to the very dry conditions and current fire activity, residents in Coffs Harbour and Bellingen are being advised the period will begin this Friday, August 17.

There are currently several grassfires and bushfires burning across the North Coast region, particularly in the Clarence Valley.

NSW RFS Superintendent Sean McArdle said fire permits will be enforced from midnight on Thursday, August 16.

"People wishing to light a fire in the open will require a fire permit, which are free and can be obtained from your local Rural Fire Brigade or Fire Control Centre,” he said.

Superintendent McArdle urged homeowners to prepare for the upcoming fire season, noting warmer than average temperatures and below average rainfall are forecast for the coming months.

"Firefighters have been busy undertaking hazard reductions in the lead up to the bush fire season and it is equally as important that residents play their part by preparing their property, which includes removing flammable materials from yards, clearing leaves from gutters and checking hose lengths.

"It is also important to make or update your Bush Fire Survival Plan and have a conversation with your family to ensure everyone knows what they will do and where they will go in the event that they are threatened by a bush fire.”

For more information go to www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or contact the Coffs Harbour Fire Control Centre on 6651 6133.