29°
News

Bush fire danger period declared over on the Coffs Coast

29th Mar 2017 3:30 PM
SEASON OVER: Bush fire danger period deemed over for Coffs Harbour and Dorrigo Local Government Areas. Permits for hazard reduction burns will not be needed from April 1.
SEASON OVER: Bush fire danger period deemed over for Coffs Harbour and Dorrigo Local Government Areas. Permits for hazard reduction burns will not be needed from April 1. David Nielsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FROM Saturday you will no longer require a fire permit for hazard reduction burn-offs.

NSW Rural Fire Service superintendent Sean McArdle said all members of the public in the Coffs Harbour and Bellingen Local Government Areas should still abide by the laws.

"Even though a fire permit is no longer a requirement, residents must still provide 24 hours notice to their neighbours, in addition to notifying the local fire authority before burning,” Supt McArdle said.

"Despite these milder conditions, there is always the potential for fires to threaten life, property and the environment, if not managed correctly.

"People should also check whether they need a Bush Fire Hazard Reduction Certificate for burning of native vegetation, and have sufficient equipment to control and contain the fire to their property.”

For more information on hazard reduction burnings, phone Coffs Harbour Fire Control Centre on 6651 6133.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  bellingen coffs harbour fire permits hazard reduction burns nsw rural fire service

Bush fire danger period declared over on the Coffs Coast

Bush fire danger period declared over on the Coffs Coast

FROM Saturday you will no longer require a fire permit for hazard reduction burn-offs.

Storm fears: Northern NSW braces for cyclone's fallout

The rainfall totals tomorrow will top 100mm in many parts of NSW

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie to bring heavy rain to Coffs

This is a visible image of Tropical Cyclone Debbie along the Queensland coast as seen from the MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua Satellite. The image was taken on March 27 at 0350 UTC.

Ex-Tropical Cyclone to bring heavy rain to Coffs Harbour

Man charged with possession of $40,000 worth of cannabis

CANNABIS SEIZED: Police from the Coffs-Clarence LAC seized 1.25kg Police seize cannabis worth an estimated $40,000.

Police seize 1.25kg of cannabis from a Lowanna property

Local Partners

Youth Week hits town

HERE'S a list of some of what's happening on the Coffs Coast for Youth Week.

Cancer survivor Tim ready for Relay

PROUD PARTICIPANT: Cancer survivor Tim Richmond will take part in Coffs Coast Relay for Life 2017.

Running for those who can no longer relay themselves.

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Country girls hit the town

Don't miss The McClymonts at C.ex Coffs.

Australia's top rated country group singers come to town.

What's happening on the Coffs Coast this weekend

Harmony Day will be held at the Botanic Garden on Sunday.

Things to do on the Coffs Coast this weekend?

MOVIE REVIEW: LEGO Batman best caped crusader yet

Nana! Nana! Nana! Nana! Nana! Batman!

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

MOVIE REVIEW: Power Rangers way out of their league

Becky G., Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, Ludi Lin, and RJ Cyler in a scene from the movie Power Rangers.

A Lego action figure is capable of running rings around teen misfits

Bliss N Eso announce a stack of regional tour dates

Aussie rappers Bliss N Eso are hitting the road in May for a 27-date national tour.

AUSSIE rappers hitting the road in May with new album.

Scarlett Johansson reveals the huge roles she’s lost out on

Scarlett Johansson greets fans at the Japan World Premiere of the movie Ghost In The Shell.

GHOST in the Shell star shares ups and downs of Hollywood.

MOVIE REVIEW: Life puts Alien’s Ridley Scott on notice

Rebecca Ferguson in a scene from the movie Life.

RYAN Reynolds, Rebecca Ferguson star in epic sci-fi thriller.

MKR villain claims producers ‘blackmailed’ him

MKR's Josh has slammed the show's producers, claiming they tried to "blackmail" him.

Josh has hit back at the show with claims about being “blackmailed”.

Northly Aspect, Ocean views, Central to Woolgoolga

8A High Street, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 1 1 $560,000

This is a great chance to pick up and awesome block that is just under a 1/4 acre with an existing home at the front. Boasting 967.5 m2 Block, Back lane access...

Simply stunning beachside living...

5a Breakers Way, Korora 2450

House 4 3 2 $949,000...

Situated in one of Coffs Harbours most premier beachside estates you will find this absolutely gorgeous home just 250m from the sun drenched sands of Korora Beach...

It&#39;s Not Just About The Views...

47 Kratz Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $695,000

Secluded and private, this architecturally designed home of over 300m² (including decks) sits on a 1,623m² block, hidden away at the top of Kratz Drive, one of the...

Ocean and hinterland views...

118 Diamond Head Drive, Sandy Beach 2456

House 3 2 2 $580,000 ...

This is without doubt one of the best homes and locations we have seen. Ideally located with good elevation but with a level block of land and only a short 3...

&quot;As Rare As Hens Teeth&quot;

1010 Bucca Road, Bucca 2450

House 4 2 2 $699,000

This 5 acre rural property is set in the beautiful Bucca valley and represents great value. This property will not last long so be quick to arrange an...

Perfect location - walking distance to beach and shopping...

5/86 Park Beach Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 2 1 1 $365,000 ...

What more can you ask for? Modern two bedroom townhouse in a central location. Walking distance to everything you need from restaurants, shopping and the beach. ...

Stunning home in beautiful Korora...

1/21 Ballantine Drive, Korora 2450

House 3 2 2 $569,000

Walking inside this stunning home only three years old, there is nothing more to do but move in and enjoy the Korora lifestyle. On the first level you will find...

PEACE, TRANQUILITY, LOCATION

214 Grays Road, Halfway Creek 2460

House 4 4 2 $598,000

From the moment you enter the front door, the quality of workmanship and fittings is evident, this home offers the best of everything with no expense having been...

&quot; Beautiful Near New Home-Dual Occ.-2 1/2 Acres&quot;

1 Atwal Way, Korora 2450

House 6 3 2 $1,100,000

Welcome to your new home! Built by multi award winning builders Toscan Homes, this 2yr old custom designed high quality home takes full advantage of the beautiful...

Much more than you expect!...

749 Valery Road, Valery 2454

Residential Land 0 0 $650,000

Set amongst an idyllic 40ha (100 acres)approx. bush block (with good cleared areas) meandering creek, rainforest, fabulous trails and tracks for walks, horse...

Properties sell for more with print

PRINT SELLS: A new report shows using print and online advertising achieves a price 21% higher than online alone.

How much more can can you get for your home by advertising in print?

Once-in-a-lifetime chance to learn from best in the biz

TOP AGENT: LJ Hooker Double Bay agent Bill Malouf is a real estate mentor

Top agent to mentor a would-be agent

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Strong demand for houses and units on Coffs Coast

GOLDEN GLOW: This is one of the joys of living on the Coffs Coast, the sun rises past the Jetty at Coffs Harbour.

Sellers have the upper hand as desperate buyers snap up homes

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!