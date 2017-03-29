Bush fire danger period declared over on the Coffs Coast

SEASON OVER: Bush fire danger period deemed over for Coffs Harbour and Dorrigo Local Government Areas. Permits for hazard reduction burns will not be needed from April 1.

FROM Saturday you will no longer require a fire permit for hazard reduction burn-offs.

NSW Rural Fire Service superintendent Sean McArdle said all members of the public in the Coffs Harbour and Bellingen Local Government Areas should still abide by the laws.

"Even though a fire permit is no longer a requirement, residents must still provide 24 hours notice to their neighbours, in addition to notifying the local fire authority before burning,” Supt McArdle said.

"Despite these milder conditions, there is always the potential for fires to threaten life, property and the environment, if not managed correctly.

"People should also check whether they need a Bush Fire Hazard Reduction Certificate for burning of native vegetation, and have sufficient equipment to control and contain the fire to their property.”

For more information on hazard reduction burnings, phone Coffs Harbour Fire Control Centre on 6651 6133.