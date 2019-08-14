Menu
Bush fire sunset from Mutton Bird Island. Reader photo from Joshua Cook.
Bushfire danger period brought forward

Janine Watson
14th Aug 2019 3:09 PM
THE bushfire danger period for Coffs Harbour will start this weekend.

It traditionally starts on September 1 but due to ongoing warm and dry conditions it will begin on Saturday for the Mid North Coast RFS Team which includes Coffs Harbour and Bellingen Local Government Areas.

With a large number of fires currently burning across the NSW north coast, NSW RFS Superintendent Sean McArdle is urging residents to know the risks and take precautions now.

"We have experienced a long dry and warm spell, which is increasing the bush fire danger across the region," Superintendent McArdle said.

From midnight Friday August 16 until the end of the Bush Fire Danger Period, people wishing to light a fire in the open will require a fire permit, which are free and can be obtained from your local Rural Fire Brigade or Fire Control Centre.

"There are simple things you can do now to get ready for bush fire season - such as talking with your family about your bush fire survival plan, preparing your home or property, knowing the bush fire alert levels and making sure you know where to get information during a fire," Mr McArdle said.

Landholders are also encouraged to use fire safely if conducting hazard reduction activities.

"Don't be the fire risk to your community. Use fire safely and only light up if conditions are safe."

Never leave a fire unattended and if a fire does escape, it is essential to call Triple Zero (000) immediately so that emergency services can respond accordingly and minimise the damage.

For information on planning and preparing for fire click here.

Information on permits and total fire bans can be found here or by contacting the Coffs Harbour Fire Control Centre on 6651 6133.

