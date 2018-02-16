Menu
Login
News

Bus to stop in to get small business wheels rolling

STOPPING IN: The NSW Government's Small Business Bus will be stopping at Bellingen.
STOPPING IN: The NSW Government's Small Business Bus will be stopping at Bellingen. Contributed

HELPING small local businesses grow, the Small Business Bus will roll through Bellingen next month.

The NSW Department of Industry program aims to deliver subsidised business advice.

Bellingen Shire Council's manager of economic and business development, Michael Grieve, urged business owners and entrepreneurs to get onboard.

"I encourage anybody who is seriously thinking about starting or expanding a business to meet with one of the experienced advisors and receive personalised support on how to start, grow or innovate their business,” Mr Grieve said.

The Small Business Bus will stop at Bellingen on Friday, March 9 on Hyde St outside the court house from 9am-3pm.

Topics:  bellingen local business small business advice small business bus

Coffs Coast Advocate
Coffs, Sawtell, Dorrigo warned of incoming storms

Coffs, Sawtell, Dorrigo warned of incoming storms

COFFS Harbour, Sawtell and Dorrigo could be hit by severe storms this afternoon.

MONEY BEACH: New lease of life for Moonee

Construction at Moonee Marketplace.

Windfall of money sees mall revamp and number of new businesses.

Swell building up, hazardous surf warning issued

southwesterly winds a big swell at woolgoolga beach. 03 September 2014. Photo Trevor Veale / Coffs Coast Advocate

Surf conditions expected to be hazardous over weekend

Call for local products to be sold at information centre

PRODUCTS WANTED: Local artists and producers are encouraged to showcase their wares at the Waterfall Way Information Centre.

Showcase your local wares to more than 22,000

Local Partners