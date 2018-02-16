Bus to stop in to get small business wheels rolling

STOPPING IN: The NSW Government's Small Business Bus will be stopping at Bellingen.

STOPPING IN: The NSW Government's Small Business Bus will be stopping at Bellingen. Contributed

HELPING small local businesses grow, the Small Business Bus will roll through Bellingen next month.

The NSW Department of Industry program aims to deliver subsidised business advice.

Bellingen Shire Council's manager of economic and business development, Michael Grieve, urged business owners and entrepreneurs to get onboard.

"I encourage anybody who is seriously thinking about starting or expanding a business to meet with one of the experienced advisors and receive personalised support on how to start, grow or innovate their business,” Mr Grieve said.

The Small Business Bus will stop at Bellingen on Friday, March 9 on Hyde St outside the court house from 9am-3pm.