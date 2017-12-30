Menu
Bus taking break but back to business in 2018

GETTING AROUND: The small business bus will continue regular visits to the Coffs Coast in 2018.
Greg White
by

IT'S been a regular visitor over the past three years and the NSW Government's Business Bus will be making the trek to the Coffs Coast again in 2018.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW and Small Business, John Barilaro, said experts on the bus during these trips to the Coffs Harbour region delivered independent advice and support to small businesses on everything from marketing, financial and legal advice to planning and doing business online.

"The Business Bus advisory program supports the state's small businesses to thrive in local and regional economies,” he said.

"It supported businesses in over 160 towns across the state in 2017 with advice to help operators take the vital next step, whether they're just starting out or aiming to go global.”

Mr Barilaro said small businesses represent 98 percent of all NSW commercial ventures, employ almost half the state's workforce and generate $47 billion in annual wages and salaries.

"The bus is taking a well-deserved break over the holidays but will be back on the road from February 2018 to deliver more great services and support to local and regional small businesses.”

Topics:  business bus advisory program coffs coast small business advice john barilaro nsw government business bus

Coffs Coast Advocate
