Bus rides in the bush about to get cheaper

TICKETS TUMBLE: The adult charge for riding a bus in the bus just came down.

A NEW regional fare structure will see adult customers pay up to 30 per cent less to ride the bus.

An investigation launched last year by the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) to ensure passengers using services outside areas covered by the Opal card were receiving the best value for money was behind the new fare structure.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, said the decision has been a win for customers and operators.

"IPART's review found fares were higher than what customers were willing to pay resulting in lower patronage on regional services and we want to change that,” he said.

"We've implemented a simpler fare structure in response to the Tribunal's recommendations and by dropping the price of the maximum fare we hope to make bus services more appealing to local residents and encourage higher patronage numbers which means a boost for local operators.”

The new pricing structure introduces 10 standard fare bands to apply across regional and rural NSW.

The maximum adult fare for a short trip of three kilometres will be set at $2.30.

Any trip longer than 200 kilometres will have a maximum fare of $48.20.

'We're also introducing a new daily ticket which will provide customers with unlimited travel within certain sections within a day.

"Daily adult tickets will start at $6.90 for short trips while eligible concession holders will pay half the adult fare.”

Mr Fraser said the NSW Government was still committed to upholding the discounts already in place for pensioner and senior concession card holders, confirming the regional excursion daily (RED) ticket for pensioners and seniors will remain at $2.50 offering unlimited local daily bus travel.

RED tickets are accepted by more than 600 local bus operators in regional centres including some school bus routes.