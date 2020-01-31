Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A fed up bus driver issues a warning. Picture: Grant McArthur
A fed up bus driver issues a warning. Picture: Grant McArthur
Offbeat

Bus driver sends message to selfish Mercedes

by Grant McArthur
31st Jan 2020 4:04 PM

MELBOURNE has a new hero.

A frustrated city bus driver took matters into his own hands when he found a brand new Mercedes parked in the bus zone at the top end of Lonsdale St - where he and hot passengers waiting for a ride - should have been.

 

The message is clear to the Mercedes driver. Picture: Grant McArthur
The message is clear to the Mercedes driver. Picture: Grant McArthur

MORE NEWS

MORDIALLOC FOOTBALL CLUB IN POLICE PROBE

'HE CHOKED': CAPPER CLAPS BACK AT FEV

The driver took lipstick and scrawled 'THIS IS A BUS ZONE' on the windscreen of the luxury car.

Having done the same to a selfishly-parked Ferrari last week, the driver promised to start carrying a permanent marker rather than borrowing lipstick from his passengers.

grant.mcarthur@news.com.au

@mcarthurg

bus bus driver bus zone funny offbeat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tips on how to help struggling fish

        premium_icon Tips on how to help struggling fish

        News Will you do what you can to help freshwater fish affected by recent weather activity?

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        New rugby league concussion laws create headache for clubs

        premium_icon New rugby league concussion laws create headache for clubs

        Rugby League New concussion rules have ramifications for rugby league teams.

        What you need to know for safe drone flights this summer

        premium_icon What you need to know for safe drone flights this summer

        News AUSTRALIANS are flying drones in record numbers.