Bus boosts business

ALL ABOARD: Hop onto the Business Bus this Friday

SMALL business owners on the Coffs Coast have the opportunity to receive independent advice from experienced business advisers by hopping on board the NSW Government's Business Bus on Friday.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said in 2017 the Business Bus visited more than 160 towns, covering more than 56,000km and this year is set to be even bigger.

"The Business Bus is part of the NSW Government's multi-million dollar Business Connect program which supports small businesses to thrive in metropolitan and regional economies,” Mr Fraser said.

"The bus will travel across the state with experts on board to share advice on small business strategies including marketing, financial and legal advice and business planning.

"The Business Bus provides small businesses with access to independent, experienced advisers, plus specialists in the digital and creative sector.

"Speaking to an adviser can help a business operator take the vital next step, whether they're just starting out, wanting to ensure their business is sustainable or aiming to go global.”

The Business Bus will be in Coffs Harbour City Square between 9am and 3pm on Friday.

To find out more about the Business Bus or to speak to a local Business Connect adviser, call 1300 134 359 or visit www.industry.nsw.gov.au/businessconnect