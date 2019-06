The burst water main at William Sharpe Drive.

PEOPLE in west Coffs Harbour today experienced a rare sight as a burst water main sent water shooting high into the sky.

The water jet came from a trunk main taking water from one reservoir to another near William Sharpe Drive.

No homes will be affected by the bust main, which was promptly closed off by council workers.

The repair will take several days.