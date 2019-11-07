Burnt out car found as man with bikie links shot repetedly

Jae Tragear, 31, was shot repeatedly this afternoon, having escaped being killed when a gunman shot at him twice when he went to answer his door in April this year.

A man shot three times in broad daylight in Sydney's west today was the target of an attempted gangland hit earlier this year.

Jae Tragear, 31, was shot repeatedly in Penrith this afternoon, having escaped being killed when a gunman shot at him twice when he went to answer his door in April this year.

A man has been shot in Penrith. Picture: Jake McCallum

Tragear was reportedly hit in the abdomen, arms and legs during the drive-by attack in Barber St this afternoon, just several hundred metres from Nepean Hospital and Penrith Selective High School - around 20 minutes after the school day ended.

Tragear is suspected of having links to outlaw motorcycle gangs, sources told The Daily Telegraph.

One neighbour, who was first on the scene, said Tragear's ute, the footpath and the entrance to the apartment block "looked like it had been doused in blood".

"He must have scrambled from the front to the back of his car, then up the front steps because there was blood everywhere," he said.

"I saw bullet holes in his stomach and legs, they got him good."

The burnout car. Picture: TNV

The car was found on Kent St. Picture: TNV

The man, who described the shooting as a drive-by, said he and another witness rushed to Tragear's aide after watching him getting shot in the street.

"It looked like a pistol sticking out the side of the car," the neighbour said. "I heard the shots ring out and rushed to my balcony.

"I watched them shoot again and then chuck a U-turn in the street and drive off slowly as he sunk to the ground.

"I sprinted down the street as another neighbour started first aid.

"He was moaning and in a lot of pain but by the time police and paramedics arrived he was stable and talking."

The victim is believed to have bikie links. Picture: Jake McCallum

Kiesha Goolagong-King, 19, of Penrith raced up Barber Ave after hearing of the shooting concerned for her aunt.

"I ran up and banged on her door," she said. "I saw blood on the ground and police taking photos."

A resident of the building where Tragear was shot said police were "frequently"in the area.

"I missed the shooting by about five minutes," the woman, who did not wish to be named said. "If I hadn't stopped off in Penrith, I would have been here the moment it happened."

A burnt out car, believed to be the getaway vehicle, was found on Kent St.

Tragear was taken to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition.

The earlier attempt on Tragear's life occurred in nearby Caddens on April 16, when two shots were fired by a masked gunman into premises.

Kiesha Goolagong-King was concerned about her aunty.

Both bullets went into a wall and he fled as more shots were fired but he escaped unharmed.

The attack was caught on CCTV.

At the time police said they were certain the shooting was a failed execution and not just a warning.

A burnt out stolen Mercedes that police say was used in the shooting was found burnt out in Merrylands soon after.

Days later police swarmed on a number of premises throughout Sydney and served Fire Arm prohibition orders but no arrests were made.

No arrests have been made in relation to today's shooting.