Burnouts burst his tyre and left him stranded at the scene

Burnouts on the turn-off to Stockmans Road from Old Bucca Road.

Burnouts on the turn-off to Stockmans Road from Old Bucca Road. Rachel Vercoe

THE burnouts of an alleged car hoon, who police say disrupted the peace at Bucca, were so fierce a rear tyre blew out on his ute leaving him stranded at the scene as officers arrived to make an arrest.

The shenanigans left tyre marks all over the road at Old Bucca Rd, Overlander Rd and Stockmans Dr at Bucca.

Residents started calling police early on Sunday afternoon reporting a car smoking up its tyres in the neighbourhood.

Burnouts on the turn-off to Stockmans Road from Old Bucca Road. Rachel Vercoe

With a thick cloud of smoke from the burnt rubber drifting across the roadway, some motorists were reportedly forced to pull over due to a lack of visibility.

Multiple calls continued to police and when officers arrived on scene they allegedly found a Holden Commodore utility with a rear tyre blown out.

Police said a 24-year-old provisional driver, formerly of Coffs Harbour and now based in Sydney admitted to doing burnouts.

He was issued with a future court appearance notice for aggravated burnouts.