Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Burnouts on the turn-off to Stockmans Road from Old Bucca Road.
Burnouts on the turn-off to Stockmans Road from Old Bucca Road. Rachel Vercoe
News

Burnouts burst his tyre and left him stranded at the scene

11th Sep 2018 8:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE burnouts of an alleged car hoon, who police say disrupted the peace at Bucca, were so fierce a rear tyre blew out on his ute leaving him stranded at the scene as officers arrived to make an arrest.

The shenanigans left tyre marks all over the road at Old Bucca Rd, Overlander Rd and Stockmans Dr at Bucca.

Residents started calling police early on Sunday afternoon reporting a car smoking up its tyres in the neighbourhood.

Burnouts on the turn-off to Stockmans Road from Old Bucca Road.
Burnouts on the turn-off to Stockmans Road from Old Bucca Road. Rachel Vercoe

With a thick cloud of smoke from the burnt rubber drifting across the roadway, some motorists were reportedly forced to pull over due to a lack of visibility.

Multiple calls continued to police and when officers arrived on scene they allegedly found a Holden Commodore utility with a rear tyre blown out.

Police said a 24-year-old provisional driver, formerly of Coffs Harbour and now based in Sydney admitted to doing burnouts.

He was issued with a future court appearance notice for aggravated burnouts.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Decision pending on Bowraville murders retrial

    premium_icon Decision pending on Bowraville murders retrial

    News THE families of three Aboriginal children who disappeared in Bowraville in the 1990s will learn if a man acquitted of murdering two of them will be retried

    My Health Record fuels family violence fears

    premium_icon My Health Record fuels family violence fears

    News WOMEN in violent relationships fear partners can track them.

    Wear your heart on your sleeve for suicide prevention

    Wear your heart on your sleeve for suicide prevention

    News Grafton mother raising money and awareness for mental health

    Drive-thru coffee chain comes to Coffs

    premium_icon Drive-thru coffee chain comes to Coffs

    News Coffee shop could breathe fresh air into retail complex.

    Local Partners