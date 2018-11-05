Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WINNER: An anonymous South Burnett man has won the first division prize in Saturday night's Gold Lotto
WINNER: An anonymous South Burnett man has won the first division prize in Saturday night's Gold Lotto Golden Casket
Offbeat

Burnett man wins Lotto: 'Dad was looking down on me'

Matt Collins
by
5th Nov 2018 2:05 PM

A MAN from the South Burnett region believes his late dad was looking down on him when he won division one in Saturday's Gold Lotto draw.

The man held one of the nine division one winning entries across Australia in Gold Lotto draw 3891 drawn on Saturday, November 3.

Each entry takes home the division one prize of $441,295.45.

Speaking to a Golden Casket official to claim his prize, the happy winner shared he hadn't slept a wink since he checked his online account last night and discovered he had won division one.

"Even though I saw it online last night, I still didn't believe it," he said.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his 12-game QuickPick entry online.

"I was so hyped up but at the same time I kept telling myself not to get too excited in case it was a mistake," he said.

"It's been a tough couple of years, so this is amazing."

"My dad religiously played Saturday Gold Lotto and he passed away just a little while ago, so I think it's his way of looking after us even when he's gone."

"I think he's looking down at me and saying 'good on you son, you've done it'."　

When asked how he planned to spend his Saturday Gold Lotto windfall, the South Burnett man said it would be used to help his family.　

"I am going to look after my family, that's the main priority," he said.　

"Then I'll take the grandkids on a big road trip around Australia, Uluru will be the final destination."　

first division gold lotto lotto winner
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Visa changes to bring flood of backpackers

    premium_icon Visa changes to bring flood of backpackers

    News AS FARMS struggle to fill vital jobs, changes to the rules around working visas are expected to bring thousands more backpackers to Australia, for longer.

    Mayor's pitch for hotel on the Jetty Foreshores

    premium_icon Mayor's pitch for hotel on the Jetty Foreshores

    News Denise Knight pitches idea of "perfect” site for a new hotel.

    Girl hospitalised after water slide accident

    premium_icon Girl hospitalised after water slide accident

    News Reports young teenager hit her head on concrete at resort.

    City Square and Cup Day holiday on council's agenda

    premium_icon City Square and Cup Day holiday on council's agenda

    News The potential removal of a popular eatery was on the cards.

    Local Partners