Burglar wakes Summit couple

Brad Greenshields
by

POLICE are appealing for information following an aggravated break and enter at Summit Close.

About 4.30am on Saturday police were called to a home after an unknown man was seen inside.

A man and a woman, who were asleep at the time of the incident, have told police that they saw a man leave their bedroom before running out of the home.

Police attended the scene but were unable to locate the man. A crime scene was established and an investigation into the circumstances began.

Initial inquiries suggest nothing was stolen from the home.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

Coffs Coast Advocate
