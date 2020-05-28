Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Burger King has come up with a fun social distancing solution. Picture: Twitter/@BurgerKing
Burger King has come up with a fun social distancing solution. Picture: Twitter/@BurgerKing
Offbeat

Burger chain’s hilarious virus solution

by Michael Hollan
28th May 2020 6:39 AM

As restaurants reopen, many are looking for ways to remind customers to maintain social distancing.

While some establishments reduced the amount of seating available and painted markings on the floor to keep customers separated, one fast-food franchise had a different idea.

Burger King recently tweeted out an image of two customers enjoying some burgers while using special Burger King crowns to stay safe.

The oversized headgear reportedly extends far enough off the wearer's head to make sure that they stay 1.8m away from other customers.

RELATED: German cafe asks patrons to wear pool noodles for social distancing

When a Twitter user asked where they could get one, Burger King informed them that these crowns were available to customers in Germany.

"We wanted to reinforce the rules of high safety and hygiene standards that the BK restaurants are following," a Burger King spokesperson told Business Insider.

"The do-it-yourself social distance crown was a fun and playful way to remind our guests to practice social distancing while they are enjoying food in the restaurants."

This isn't the only playful way the fast-food franchise has promoted social distancing.

A commercial promoting the so-called "social distancing Whopper" hit YouTube on Thursday, opening with footage of a woman waiting for a lift.

A man - who evidently ate the onion-loaded Whopper - then appears and says hello. Repulsed by the stench of his breath, the woman shoots him a dirty look, clenches her fists and turns away, taking the stairs instead.

"The triple onion Whopper that helps others stay away," the quick clip concluded in Italian, according to a translation.

Fox News' Janine Puhak contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and has been reproduced with permission.

Originally published as Burger chain's hilarious virus solution

More Stories

fast food food offbeat social distancing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Funds boost efforts for first language fluency

        premium_icon Funds boost efforts for first language fluency

        News The goal of having fifty fluent Gumbaynggirr teachers in Coffs Harbour by 2021 is one step closer to being achieved.

        Students attended school while infectious

        Students attended school while infectious

        Health Two schools now closed for deep cleaning

        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        premium_icon Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        News Subscribe for the latest news and some top of the line headphones

        Why Coffs tower upgrades have caused mobile signal loss

        premium_icon Why Coffs tower upgrades have caused mobile signal loss

        News Mobile phone users on Coffs Coast remain without signal