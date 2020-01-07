Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Bureau keeping watch on potential cyclone

by Peter Carruthers
7th Jan 2020 9:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

WEATHER experts are keeping a close eye on the tropical low developing in the Arafura Sea.

But they say the system is unlikely to have a direct impact on the Queensland coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology predict the system is a 20 to 50 per cent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone today and tomorrow.

Bureau forecaster Sam Campbell said the most likely scenario would mean a west/southwest track for the system before making landfall east of Darwin.

"What happens over the next 12-24 hours will have an impact on how strong it gets," he said. If the low was to intensify into a cyclone, it would be named Claudia.

More Stories

Show More
cyclone cyclone blake rain weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tributes flow at ‘night for Greeny’

        premium_icon Tributes flow at ‘night for Greeny’

        People and Places Nightclub helps in fundraiser for children of motorcycle crash victim

        Sixers prevail in BBL classic at Coffs Harbour

        premium_icon Sixers prevail in BBL classic at Coffs Harbour

        Cricket High-scoring classic in first BBL match on North Coast

        Gowings weighs into Cultural and Civic Space debate

        premium_icon Gowings weighs into Cultural and Civic Space debate

        News Gowings has weighed into the Cultural and Civic Space debate.

        IN COURT: The people facing the magistrate in Coffs today

        premium_icon IN COURT: The people facing the magistrate in Coffs today

        News A list of individuals appearing in court on criminal charges at Coffs Harbour...