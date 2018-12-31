Bureau cautious around cyclone impact for CQ

The Joint Typhoon Warning Centre's tracking map yesterday showed Cyclone Penny tracking back towards the Queensland Coast next weekend however there was high uncertainty around the forecast model.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Centre's tracking map yesterday showed Cyclone Penny tracking back towards the Queensland Coast next weekend however there was high uncertainty around the forecast model. JTWC

COMPUTER modelling suggests that parts of Capricornia could see up for 50mm of rain fall in the coming week, however forecasters say there is a lot of uncertainty in the modelling.

As a tropical low moves east across the Gulf of Carpentaria the Bureau of Meteorology predicts it will have developed into Tropical Cyclone Penny by early Tuesday morning.

Dean Narramore, meteorologist with the Bureau of Meteorology says there won't be much a change in the weather over the coming days.

"There is some uncertainty with this system at the moment," he said.

Computer modelling has predicted falls of between 25 and 50mm for parts of Capricornia at the end of this week. Bureau of Meteorology

"We expect it to hang around the Gulf of Carpentaria before tracking east over the Peninsula and Far North Queensland late Tuesday.

"We then expect it to move into the Coral Sea on Wednesday where it will continue to move in an easterly direction into the end of next week."

Computer modelling from the Bureau suggests parts of Capricornia could see rain falls between 25 and 50mm in the next 7 days.

Despite this, Mr Narramore added that it is unlikely that Central Queensland will see any drastic changes in the weather in the coming week.

"At this stage there will be a slight increase in wind conditions and maybe a shower or two, but generally speaking you won't notice much of a change.

"The rain that is predicted is most likely going to fall at the end of the week depending of the track of the cyclone.

"All eyes will be on the system to see what it is doing at the end of the week."