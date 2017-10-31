Buon appetito at Silvio's

Paul Spinoglio, along with his partner Dayle and brother-in-law Shane are bringing European style dining and deli shopping to the Coffs Coast at Silvio's Cafe, Deli & Bar at Park Beach Plaza

WHEN a business plan is inspired by passion, food and family, and the food and family are Italian, you're on a winning combination.

Paul Spinoglio has just opened the doors at Silvio's Italiano Cafe, Deli & Bar at Park Beach Plaza, and while a shopping centre might not be the obvious choice for an Italian cafe and bar, Paul has done his homework and feels Coffs is ready for what Silvio's offers.

"With my Italian heritage I always knew I would open a cafe with a deli attached and here we are," said Paul.

Already having a successful business at the plaza in JBN Cafe, Paul is applying the skills he has acquired in years of working in hospitality, including a stint as food and beverage manager at Jupiter's Casino, to this "cafe with a difference".

At Silvio's it's about more than what's on the plate; it's a feeling, an atmosphere, an Italian experience.

"The cafe is named in memory of my father, Silvio. He was the one who inspired the passion in me for good food, wine and conversation. I want to bring this feeling to Silvio's."

The menu has been inspired by the food Paul loved to eat with his dad, authentic and flavoursome Italian fare. Tempting treats include traditional wood-fired pizzas, wood-fired bruschettas, antipasto salad, orecchiette, tagliatelle and linguine pasta dishes, hearty beef or juicy marinated chicken burgers and a great range of dishes for the bambini (children).

The evening menu introduces a wider range of antipasti share plates, more pasta choices, beef cheek, pork belly, seafood and chicken parmigiana dishes.

"Our on-premise liquor licence is almost in place which means you can drop in for lunch or a snack and enjoy a drink. We'll have a selection of great wines and six beers on tap including Moretti, which is an Italian beer popular in Italy."

Paul will be serving deli boards from 3-6pm with a selection of antipasto, cheeses and salamis to accompany the wine and beer list, a perfect way to spend an afternoon or reward yourself after a busy morning shopping.

The Italian delicatessen is reflective of a traditional European deli, and along with fresh flowers, a range of teas, cheeses, olives, relishes, pickles and salami, you'll find many traditional ingredients here to help you recreate dishes you've sampled at Silvio's.

"We've got a lot of Italian brands in the deli section. We try to provide what's on the menu including some of our pastas."

The "take me home" fridge offers tasty pre-prepared meals from Silvio's kitchen including potato gnocchi, and lasagne.

Silvio's is at the Westpac Bank (northern) entrance of Park Beach Plaza. Indoor and al-fresco dining for 160 and bookings taken for large groups or private functions. 6691 3337.

For details and full menu visit silviositaliano.com.au