Bunnings refuses to claim $20m Lockyer Valley warehouse

DETAILS: Could a new Bunnings Warehouse be on the cards for the region? Claudia Williams

DESPITE a Bunnings tender being leaked on social media, the hardware giant has remained tight-lipped about a store in the Lockyer Valley.

Online tender website EstimateOne lists a new Bunnings Warehouse development for the Plainland area, with a request for quotes for carpentry, earthworks and concreting, among others.

The development has a listed budget of $15 million to $20m, with the request for quotes closing on October 15.

Bunnings acting general manager of property Garry James did not confirm the project.

"The Lockyer Valley has been an area of interest for us for some time however no agreement is in place for a Bunnings store at Plainland," Mr James said.

"We will look to update the community with more information when we can."

A Bunnings warehouse in the area has long been on the wishlist for many in the region.

A proposed development of a store at Gatton spurred much interest in the community, but the project appears to have run out of steam.