Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police investigating after a
Police investigating after a "toolbox" exploded in a man's hands. Picture: Nine News
News

Bunnings car park find explodes in man’s hands

15th Nov 2019 9:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN suffered only minor burns after a "toolbox" he found in a Bunnings car park exploded in his hand 500m after picking it up.

He suffered minor injuries to his abdomen and pelvis

 

Police investigating after a
Police investigating after a "toolbox" exploded in a man's hands. Picture: Nine News

 

The Explosive Ordnance Response Team were called the scene of the explosion, which happened outside Mary Immaculate Church, about 9.35am yesterday.

The man was walking his dogs when he found the black box in the car park of the Bunnings warehouse.

The item is believed to be a single-shot firearm. Picture: Nine News
The item is believed to be a single-shot firearm. Picture: Nine News

Inspector Barry Smith told Nine News that the item was a single-shot firearm.

"When it discharged, it actually deactivated itself."

Investigations are continuing.

More Stories

bunnings car park editors picks explosion tool box

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'The rage is palpable': Cultural Centre back on the agenda

        premium_icon 'The rage is palpable': Cultural Centre back on the agenda

        News It was another packed public gallery and fiery debate with the Cultural and Civic Space again taking centre stage in the Coffs Harbour City Council chambers.

        'I found the front door open, what’s going on?'

        premium_icon 'I found the front door open, what’s going on?'

        News REVEALED: The texts sent to Sharon Edwards after her disappearance

        EXCLUSIVE: Bell to ring in new era of dominance with Rebels

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Bell to ring in new era of dominance with Rebels

        Rugby League The NRRRL coach of the year is ready to return the Rebels to glory.

        GALLERY: Miraculous escape from 20m wall of flames

        premium_icon GALLERY: Miraculous escape from 20m wall of flames

        News Liberation Trail bushfire leaves behind it trail of destruction