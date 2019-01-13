Menu
Bunnings’ awkward ‘f**k it’ sign fail

by Nicholas Darveniza
13th Jan 2019 2:00 PM

STAFF at a Moreton Bay Bunnings store have learnt an important lesson after an innocent handwriting error - which looked like 'f**k it' had been written on a sign - went viral online.

The Rothwell Bunnings' handwritten sign promoting a range of $3.99 LED light switches attracted more attention than they bargained for on Friday.

The phrase 'FLICK IT' appeared innocent enough until store-goer Adrian ChanChan spotted the accidental combination of two letters, producing a markedly different meaning.

The sign proudly announcing 'F*** IT' sent social media into stitches.

Bunnings Rothwell had an unfortunate sign fail. Photo: Adrian ChanChan/Facebook
Bunnings Rothwell had an unfortunate sign fail. Photo: Adrian ChanChan/Facebook

Commenter Chris Fenwick asked "Do they also sell f*** it sausages at Bunnings?"

"Even when read as 'flick it' my mind still heads straight for the gutter," commented Astrid Freebird.

Bunnings failed to see the lighter side of the error, declining to offer any further comment other than a promise that the "offending" sign had been removed.

Bunnings Rothwell removed the sign quickly. Photo: Adrian ChanChan/Facebook
Bunnings Rothwell removed the sign quickly. Photo: Adrian ChanChan/Facebook

    Local Partners