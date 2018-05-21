Menu
Sam Burgess celebrates a Rabbitohs win.
Sam Burgess celebrates a Rabbitohs win.
Rugby League

Bunnies enjoy bounce in market

21st May 2018 3:08 PM

SOUTH Sydney continues to firm for the NRL premiership following an after-the-siren penalty goal win over the Cowboys which propelled them to a 7-4 season win-loss record.

The Bunnies entered single-figure odds territory last week when they firmed into $9 but Saturday's win in North Queensland has seen Ladbrokes bookmakers wind them in further to $7.

St George Illawarra remain at the top of the market alongside the Storm who held firm at $5 despite failing to score a try in their 24-4 loss to Manly in Melbourne.

While bookmakers kept the Storm and Dragons steady, they eased the inconsistent Roosters out a full point to $7 after their loss to an injury-ravaged Broncos.

They sit equal on the third line of betting with the Rabbitohs, while second-placed Penrith, at $9 and steady, is the only other team in single-figure odds.

The Broncos firmed from $19 into $17 but remain friendless in premiership betting, as do the Sea Eagles who also shortened in the market from $51 to $26.

And, for the first time all season, Gold Coast is not the longest priced team in the premiership market.

The Titans are $151 into $101 following their weekend win over Newcastle whilst the Eels blew out to $151 having opened the season a $12 chance.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

