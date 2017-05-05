22°
Bunkers at Sawtell draw lines in the sand

Brad Greenshields
| 5th May 2017 4:00 AM
Matt Bolt blasts out of one of the new bunkers at Sawtell Golf Club.
Matt Bolt blasts out of one of the new bunkers at Sawtell Golf Club. Brad Greenshields

WHILE playing a bunker shot at Sawtell you could be forgiven for momentarily thinking you've found the pot in Scotland.

The golf club has recently upgraded five bunkers on the course, giving them a revetted face like you would see on the famed links layouts in Britain.

Club general manager Alvin Kan said engaging Durabunker to fix an issue members were complaining about was a great move.

"The bunkers at Sawtell were renowned for being bad for a while and we needed a solution to clay contamination as well as the slumping off the faces. This was the only solution that we could find that could solve all of those problems," Kan said.

As well as the increased playability the new bunkers offer: "After rain they can go back into play after just a little bit of a rake", the revetted faces are environmentally friendly as they're made up of recycled astro turf like you would find on synthetic bowls, tennis or hockey fields.

At this stage only five of the bunkers at Sawtell have been improved. The club received funding to help with the $8000 it costs per bunker and has plans to upgrade another seven or eight during winter. Eventually all of the bunkers at Sawtell will boast the 'sod wall' look.

A major benefit of the move is the reduced maintenance costs as the synthetic bunker face stays in place after major storms, requiring minimal upkeep for the greenkeeping staff.

Kan said the new bunkers are the talk of the club.

"The members are very positive about it and we've had visitors taking pictures of them, probably intending to take them back to their own club and suggest their own club has a similar sort of concept," he said.

At this stage the only other club in Australia to have gone down the Durabunker path is Glenelg in Adelaide but Kan expects it won't be long before there are others.

"I think the fact that it is so different from everyone else, it catches everyone's eye straight away and they really like it because it's very distinct."

