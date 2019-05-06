Bunker lease and height limits on council's agenda

BIG PLANS: The Bunker Cartoon Gallery has plans to double the gallery space and provide room for a café, commercial kitchen and a community work room.

BIG PLANS: The Bunker Cartoon Gallery has plans to double the gallery space and provide room for a café, commercial kitchen and a community work room. Janine Watson

COUNCIL will consider granting a 20-year lease to the operators of the Bunker Cartoon Gallery.

The matter will be up for consideration at Coffs Harbour City Council's meeting on Thursday evening and was prompted by a request from the Bunker Cartoon Gallery Incorporated seeking a longer term tenure.

Currently their lease is renegotiated on an annual basis and with plans for a major $3 million gallery expansion there are fears the short-term tenure may hamper efforts to attract funding.

The land at City Hill where the gallery is located within an old World War II bunker was acquired by council from the Commonwealth of Australia in 1988. It was to be used for cultural or civic purposes or associated tourist purposes and for the benefit of the community.

Around the same time, Coffs Harbour Rotary Club began compiling a collection of cartoons and as it grew it became necessary to find space to store and exhibit the collection. In 1996 the Bunker Cartoon Gallery Inc entered into a lease of the bunker space.

Over the years, the gallery has struggled to become financially viable, with the possibility of closure on the cards at various times ever since an unfavourable service review in 2011.

It is proposed that rental payable under the new lease agreement will be $3,281.25 per annum plus GST. This has been determined using Council's Leasing and Licensing Policy for Community Organisations and the assessed current annual market rental of $8,750. Therefore, the proposal represents an initial annual rental subsidy provided by council in the amount of $5,468.75.

Broadening the discussion on height limits

Feedback from public consultation suggests council should consider broadening their discussion on increasing height and density limits in the CBD.

A proposal to increase height limits to 44m in a 'core area' bounded by the Pacific Highway, Vernon Street, Earl Street and Park Avenue went on public consultation from January 23 and February 20 and feedback suggests extending the proposal to Coffs and Duke Streets.

Early feedback suggests extending the current proposal to increase CBD height limits from a core area (outlined in blue) to Coffs and Duke Streets (shown in red). TREVOR VEALE

Submissions also recommended council look at potential impacts on transport and infrastructure as a result of higher densities in the CBD, including potential impacts on the Pacific Highway and local road network in context with the proposed bypass.

The need for increased height and density limits has been identified as a key factor in facilitating new retail, commercial and residential development in the CBD, reinforcing its role as the primary commercial, employment and retail centre in the region.

The CBD rated below average based on council's community consultation using the Place Score placemaking tool carried out earlier this year.

This 'place experience' measurement tool enabled residents and visitors within the Coffs Harbour Local Government Area to share what they most value in their neighbourhood and then to rate how their neighbourhood is performing against such values. The 2019 Place Score report was presented to Council on April 11.

The Coffs Harbour City Centre received a Place Score of 62, which is significantly below the NSW average of 72 for liveability. The lowest rated neighbourhood attributes for the City Centre include a lack of unusual or unique buildings and/or public space design; a lack of local employment opportunities; and a lack of local history, historic buildings or features.