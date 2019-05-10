Bunker granted 20-year lease for major expansion

Councillors yesterday voted to grant the longer lease to the Bunker Cartoon Gallery Inc. group, who are planning for a $2m historic exhibition.

Councillors yesterday voted to grant the longer lease to the Bunker Cartoon Gallery Inc. group, who are planning for a $2m historic exhibition. Trevor Veale

THE Bunker Cartoon Gallery has been granted a 20-year lease in order to pursue funding for a major expansion of the facility.

Coffs Harbour City councillors yesterday voted to grant the longer lease to the Bunker Cartoon Gallery Inc. group, as the previous two-year lease was due to end in 2020.

The group had written to the council seeking a longer lease so that it could apply for funding for an historic cartoon exhibition valued at up to $2m.

The council has previously managed the operation of the Cartoon Gallery from 2006 until 2015, when the Bunker Cartoon Gallery Inc. group again took over.

Since that time, the council has been providing financial assistance through the payment of an annual subsidy, currently $65,000 a year, and looking after the maintenance of the building.

At Thursday's meeting councillors agreed to the new lease and an annual rent of $3,281 a year plus GST.

The rent amount was determined using Council's Leasing and Licensing Policy for Community Organisations.

The market rate would be $8,750, but the council will subsidise it at $5,468 a year.

The rental subsidy will further help the group to carry out the proposed development of the site.

Council will also continue to pay the annual subsidy of $65,000 until July, 2020.