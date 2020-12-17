Menu
Bungawalbin on fire.
Bungawalbin was burning this time last year, now flooding

David Kirkpatrick
17th Dec 2020 8:00 AM
THIS time last year the small community of Bungawalbin was dealing with the devastating impacts of wild fires, but this morning they are bracing for floods.

It’s hard to believe looking out the window right now that in November 2019 Bungawalbin was tinder dry and burning.

Fast forward to 2020 and the rain is bucketing down and residents bracing for what lays ahead.

That’s what you can expect when your town is just 3m above sea level.

NIGHTMARE SIGHT: Joanne Cameron captured this photograph at Bungawalbin, where the fire has jumped the river.
A minor flood waning has been issued for the Richmond River at Coraki, Bungawalbin and Woodburn.

River levels at Coraki and Bungawalbin peaked on Wednesday night.

The flood peak is now near Woodburn which is expected to peak later this morning just below the minor flood level.

Minor flooding is occurring along the Richmond River at Coraki and Bungawalbin.

The Richmond River at Coraki peaked at 4.90 metres around 8pm last night, with minor flooding

The Richmond River at Bungawalbin peaked at 4.50 metres around 10pm Wednesday, with moderate flooding.

The Richmond River at Woodburn currently sits at 3.1 metres and near its peak just below the minor flood level

