Menu
Login
DREAM COME TRUE: Prince Charles makes his way around the Bundaberg crowd as a young Nathan Cefai dreams his way to fame.
DREAM COME TRUE: Prince Charles makes his way around the Bundaberg crowd as a young Nathan Cefai dreams his way to fame. Mike Knott
Offbeat

Bundy's royal napper wakes up as a star

9th Apr 2018 5:00 AM | Updated: 7:13 AM

WE'VE all dozed off through a bad movie, but few people can say they've slept through a royal occasion.

Two-year-old Bundy boy Nathan Cefai can. Nathan was photographed having a snooze as Prince Charles shook hands with members of the crowd during Friday's royal visit in Bundaberg.

His mum, Kylie, said she and the family had turned up at 9.30am to get a good vantage spot.

By the time His Royal Highness appeared, it was close to noon and young Nathan was out for the count.

"He slept through the whole thing and all the way home," Kylie said.

"He did get to see the prince on television though that night.

"He thinks it's funny."

 

ROYAL NAPSTER: Nathan Cefai with his siblings Megan, 7, Breyana, 5, and Justin, three months,
ROYAL NAPSTER: Nathan Cefai with his siblings Megan, 7, Breyana, 5, and Justin, three months, TAHLIA STEHBENS

Kylie said her two daughters, Megan, 7, and Breyana, 5, got to shake the prince's hand.

"It was the girls who really wanted to see a prince," she said.

She said the prince was "very outgoing".

With her three-month-old baby, Justin, in her arms, she said the prince asked her if he kept her up at night.

bundaberg prince charles
Bundaberg News Mail
Time to go bananas

Time to go bananas

News AS the city renowned for a giant banana, there's no better way to spend National Banana Day than enjoying the fun activities at The Big Banana Fun Park.

  • 9th Apr 2018 8:00 AM
Panthers purr in season opener

Panthers purr in season opener

Rugby League Sawtell draws first blood over Orara on first day of Group 2 season.

SCU knowledge shared with Indonesian visitors

SCU knowledge shared with Indonesian visitors

News SCU study tour leading to possible Indonesian research exchange

Exciting finish to big Coffs Ocean Swims race

Exciting finish to big Coffs Ocean Swims race

Swimming Beach sprint to finish line decides winner of 2km event at the Jetty

Local Partners