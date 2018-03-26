Bundy's photog to the stars shares health battle

MORGAHNA Godwin has gone from photographing Hollywood royalty like Meryl Streep and George Clooney, to helping other women with endometriosis live without medication.

Now residing in the coastal hideaway of Bargara, Ms Godwin is determined to live life the way she desires and not at the mercy of chronic pain.

Endometriosis affects one in 10 women and occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows in places outside of the uterus.

Ms Godwin founded Manage Endo after battling the illness herself and taking a holistic approach to treatment.

"I have been dealing with endo since I was six years-old," she said.

"It was 16 (years) until I got a diagnosis at 22 and I have stage four - there are four stages, four being the worst.

"It's tissue similar to the tissue that lines the uterus, growing on the outside of the uterus. It's really rich and essential, fusing my organs together.

"Stage four means it's infiltrated your bowel region, bladder region and your female reproductive organs; so things like children aren't something that's really in my future.

"I was told to have children before I was 26. I'm now 27 so the likelihood of that has severely decreased."

Not only is the illness influencing her future, but also her day-to-day routine.

She said at just 24, she was on various types of medication.

"For me at 24 I was taking morphine twice a week, tramadol nearly everyday and it's quite serious, at 24, to be taking all of these pills and walking around with a bag and going through airport security looking like you're a minor-league drug dealer is not great," she said.

"So I said 'no, I'm going to figure this out', 'I'm sure I can figure out a way to manage my endometriosis', and I went down the wormhole of reading every bit of research I could find, speaking to everyone.

"My brain is very analytical and I used a data-driven approach, so I started logging all of my symptoms relevant to every lifestyle input I had."

Concentrating on aspects like diet, movement and environmental impacts on her body, Ms Godwin was able to manage her pain.

"I haven't taken tramadol in nearly a year and a half, it's amazing," she said.

"The same with all the other medication, the most I've had to take is some Panadol.

"I manage it very strictly but I live a life without medication and to me that is so powerful."

Ms Godwin said through elimination she found eating animal products had a "crazy" effect on her body and her pain reduced 90 per cent within a week of switching to a plant-based diet.

With a background in design and skill in coding, Ms Godwin's put her talents into creating Manage Endo.

"I'm building an app, because if this stuff is in a format that people can use and engage with then maybe they can have the same power that I've given back to myself through self-management," she said.

"I never intended to build a company around my chronic illness, I always thought I'd continue photography and videography.

"But now I can see how I can help so many people by solving my own problems."

The program is a self-management tracking tool to help holistically manage endometriosis.

For more information about Manage Endo head to www.manageendo.com.au