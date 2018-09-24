Insta-famous pooch gets red carpet walk
BUNDABERG'S Insta-famous pooch Daisy has been selected to waddle down the red carpet at this year's Dog Lovers Show.
This is the second year in a row that Daisy has been involved in the Brisbane-based event that showcases some of Queensland's hottest dogs.
The adorable miniature dachshund has a following of more than 30 thousand people on Instagram and a further 1.4 thousand on Facebook.
Speaking through her 'pawrent' Natalie Sweetapple, Daisy said her daily schedule was eat, play, sleep, repeat.
"From the moment I entered my families lives I have been the centre of attention and have filled their hearts with more love than they could ever have imagined," Daisy said.
Having such a large audience has gained the photogenic pup promotional deals with a variety of different local brands including Alowishus Delicious cafe.
"We love supporting small businesses and going the extra mile to capture that special shot," she said.
