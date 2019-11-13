Menu
CCTV FOOTAGE: Two men seen in the store about the time an allegedly stolen card was used at Kepnock Corner Store.
How woman tracked down robber of deaf, blind grandma

Brittiny Edwards, Brittiny.Edwards@news-mail.com.au
12th Nov 2019 4:30 PM | Updated: 13th Nov 2019 6:41 AM
Bridget Burns has taken to investigating a crime herself after her 86-year-old grandmother was robbed in broad daylight yesterday.

Ms Burns said her grandmother was deaf and blind and while she was cautious she was still taken advantage of.

"A guy on a pushbike came to our house and the roller door was half closed and he opened it up, he asked where Walker St was and my grandma said she didn't know and he left," Ms Burns said.

"Then he came back and asked if he could have some water and she hesitated but told him to stay there and she'd get it, she went to the fridge and turned around and he was inside the house."

Ms Burns said it wasn't until she got home from work that she realised her card and money had been taken and she started chasing down the crims.

"I phoned my bank and they said the last transaction was at 11.33am at Kepnock Corner Store and I went up there and I told them and they got me onto the owner," she said.

"The next day I spoke to him and he was lovely and he showed me all the information and videos."

Ms Burns said she worried about what could have happened to her Grandma if her wallet wasn't on the bench.

"Grandma is shaken and scared and didn't sleep at all last night, she is scared they will come back even though the police said it was unlikely," she said.

"She is so shaken and sort of feels likes she's living in a prison because she now has all the doors closed and locked.

"I'm quite shaken but more mad, I don't know how people do that, but I don't want to be too scared around Grandma."

Ms Burns has taken the footage and evidence to the police who appreciated her efforts.

Police said they will be investigating the incident.

