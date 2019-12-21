Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
If released an expert fears Stephen Robert Banwell might find a vulnerable woman and sexually assault her.
If released an expert fears Stephen Robert Banwell might find a vulnerable woman and sexually assault her.
Crime

Christmas Day rapist too risky to release

aap
21st Dec 2019 6:00 AM | Updated: 11:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RAPIST who first offended when he was a teenager more than 40 years ago will be held behind bars indefinitely.

The only way to protect the community from Stephen Robert Banwell, 59, is to keep him in prison, the Brisbane Supreme Court has found.

Banwell was due to be released from custody next week after serving nine years in jail for drugging and raping a woman in his house in Bundaberg early on Christmas Day in 2000.

The woman, visiting her son in Bundy for Christmas, had responded to an advertisement Banwell placed online offering free accommodation.

He pleaded guilty in 2013 to those charges, the most recent in his lengthy history of sexual offences against women.

If released, Banwell might find a vulnerable woman and sexually assault her, psychiatrist Dr Michael Beech warned in a report.

According to Dr Beech, Banwell will "be cunning or predatory in his offending and his victim may be lulled by his apparent intellectual impairment and not recognise the guile that he is using".

Banwell was first convicted in the Penrith Children's Court when he was 15 for indecently assaulting an assistant matron at an institution, possibly a youth detention centre, where he was living.

He followed her into a laundry, placed an arm around her neck and threatened to kill her with a piece of jagged glass.

Two years later he was convicted of assaulting a woman by trying to bite her around the face and shoulders while getting on top of her.

He pleaded guilty in 1987 in a Rockhampton court to raping a 15-year-old hitchhiker twice. Banwell told the victim he had no control of his sexual urges.

Nearly 20 years later, Banwell was arrested for indecent assault but failed to appear in court after being given bail.

He remained at large for six years before being caught. He later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years jail.

In response to an application by the Attorney-General, Justice Soraya Ryan this week ordered Banwell to remain behind bars indefinitely.

She said Banwell was an untreated sexual offender who had been disruptive during group psychological programs while in custody.

He should be assessed as to whether he could be treated individually before the indefinite detention order was reviewed, according to Justice Ryan.

More Stories

Show More
bundaberg christmas day court crime editors picks rape
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Albo, Ayres give ScoMo a rocket over local unemployment

        premium_icon Albo, Ayres give ScoMo a rocket over local unemployment

        News FEDERAL opposition leader Anthony Albanese and NSW senator Tim Ayres have taken aim at Scott Morrison for the North Coast's high unemployment rate.

        • 21st Dec 2019 11:29 AM
        • 1 GuruM
        The phone call which could change the Magpies’ future

        premium_icon The phone call which could change the Magpies’ future

        News GARRY Stevenson wasn't going to coach in 2020, until his phone rang.

        Fierce rivalry reignites as Harwood meet Sawtell at summit

        premium_icon Fierce rivalry reignites as Harwood meet Sawtell at summit

        Cricket This encounter promises to be a blockbuster as the top sides square up once...

        INSIDE THE TRIAL: Unreported evidence from Edwards case

        premium_icon INSIDE THE TRIAL: Unreported evidence from Edwards case

        Crime IN 2015, beloved teacher and grandmother Sharon Edwards went missing without a...