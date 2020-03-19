Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Singer-songwriter Phoebe Jay.
Singer-songwriter Phoebe Jay.
Music

Bundy musician finding new ways to reach a crowd

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
19th Mar 2020 12:23 PM | Updated: 12:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE live entertainment across the nation is being cancelled, Bundaberg musician Phoebe Jay is taking her music live on Facebook to stay connected to her fans.

Every Monday from 8pm, Phoebe is set to sing and chat with fans for about 40 minutes to keep music alive in what's been dubbed Phoebe Jay's Manic Monday.

"Times are hard and it looks like the only thing left is going live using online social media with hope that you can sell a CD or your audience will tip you using the virtual tip jar," she said.

"Artists entertaining all over Australia are set to lose their income for three to six months and there is no safety net for independent businesses like musicians.

"Not like we can use sick or holiday leave to make ends meet."

Phoebe said the knock on effect was amazing with people working in pubs, clubs, events, festivals, markets, sound, stage set to be impacted.

"I was at a live gig a couple of weeks ago and watch an amazing local artists with a awesome local crowd and his wife and two very young kids where in the crowd supporting him as he supports them," she said.

"What happens to him and his family now? Local sound and stage business once flat out employing a load of people is now dead in the water with only bills mounting each day with no way to turn a dollar. What happens to them now?

"Sad times for live music with no help in sight.

"Just keep the music going I guess."

For more information or to watch her Facebook live performance, head to her Facebook page.

bundaberg entertainment live music phoebe jay
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus NSW news special: all you need to know

        Coronavirus NSW news special: all you need to know

        Health More than 30,000 people in NSW have undergone testing for coronavirus with more local positive results now emerging.

        Desperate plea for stimulus from Aussie sole traders

        premium_icon Desperate plea for stimulus from Aussie sole traders

        Business Calls on PM to offer support to sole trading small businesses

        Coronavirus patient was on flight to Ballina

        Coronavirus patient was on flight to Ballina

        News NSW Health is alerting fellow passengers who were "close contacts"

        'This could last 18 months': New coronavirus fears

        'This could last 18 months': New coronavirus fears

        Health Aussies are being warned to prepare for the "long haul"