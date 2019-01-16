Menu
MUMS AND BUBS: The Coffs Coast Advocate is looking to reintroduce a monthly babies page in 2019, sponsored by the Bailey Centre Liberty 24hr, and we'd like readers to get the word out there for us. We'll call out for images for the first time on Facebook tonight. Otherwise you can email your photos to us.
News

Bundles of joy: We're bringing back the babies in 2019

16th Jan 2019 9:00 AM

AS THE saying goes: 'Life is lived in black and white, until children are born, than it's pure colour.'

We're sure many readers can relate, so due to popular demand in 2019 we are bringing back a monthly New Arrivals page of pure joy introducing the many newborns on the Coffs Coast to the local community.

Sponsored by the Bailey Centre Liberty 24hr, our babies page will launch tonight at 7pm on our Facebook page with the first callout for newborn baby photos for January 2019. Please post your baby's name, date of birth, weight and parents names.

 

You can also email photos (over 1mb) with the relevant information to editorial@coffscoastadvocate. com.au

We're sure the babies return will bring a smile to every reader's face.

The page will run on the first Saturday of every month.

