END IS NEAR: Bundaberg's cane crush season looks like it will come to an early end. Mike Knott BUN290818HARVEST13
Business

Bundaberg cane crushing season to wrap up early

Mikayla Haupt
by
6th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
BUNDABERG'S cane farmers have been met with a vast range of challenges this season and now the crushing period is ending about a month earlier than planned.

Bundaberg Canegrowers chairman Allan Dingle said this season had seen extremely dry conditions and estimates had fallen away.

"It will have a flow-on effect to the industry and the community," he said.

"Growers, harvest contractors, mill works and the community (would be among those impacted)."

Mr Dingle said theoretically, Bingera would end next Wednesday and Millaquin would wrap up on October 12 and 13.

While Mr Dingle said they typically planned to have the crush completed by Melbourne Cup Day, in the early 2000s there was a time when the crushing ended in late October.

After dealing with heavy rainfalls in October last year, Mr Dingle said this was "one of the drier seasons" the growers had had, but it wasn't just the lack of rain effecting the crop.

Farmers also battled with frost in some areas of the region.

Mr Dingle said most growers would now look at cash crops as they hoped for "help from above".

He said while it would be ideal to finish the crush without it raining, most farmers would take the rain.

Last month, the Bureau of Meteorology recorded a total of 6.6mm of rain.

