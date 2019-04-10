Bullhorn, Pony Face and a big posse in Bello

LISTEN UP: Bullhorn to perform at Bellingen Winter Music later this year.

BELLO Winter Music has announced a phenomenal line-up for 2019 ensuring their fifth annual festival will go off with a big Bello bang.

More than 70 artists will travel to Bello for the mid-year school holidays (July11-14) to grace the halls, pubs and market places.

Acts include Nadia Reid who has attained global success off the back of her first two albums; the ever popular and always brassy Bullhorn; magnetic five-piece, Pony Face and the amazing Emily Wurramara, a young indigenous artist taking the Australian music world by storm, blues legends, Hat Fitz & Cara; Australia's top Zydeco band, Psycho Zydeco; unique one man band, Juzzie Smith and the always stunning, The Maes (formerly The Mae Trio).

Bello Winter Music is a boutique, family friendly festival that takes place within existing venues in the town.

The event has proved popular since its inception due to its relaxed intimate vibe, diversity of line-up, environmental edge and unexpected quirks including one-off performances that encourage surprise collaboration between artists.

The event has sold out each year, reinforcing the backing it has received from patrons and performers alike.

When asked who is a must see at this year's festival, event programmer Kate Atkinson said, "When quizzed on who I recommend you go see at the festival I say - everyone.

This is festival of discovery. So give every act a chance, especially the ones you have never heard of and you may discover your favourite new band."

Tickets for the musical adventure that is Bello Winter Music on sale, but be quick as the festival sells out each year.