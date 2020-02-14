Bulldogs to soldier on as Titans’ opener is washed out

North Coast Bulldogs and Grafton Ghosts duo Hayden Ensbey and Elliot Smith kick off their Laurie Daley Cup campaign against the Central Coast Roosters in Tuncurry on Saturday.

RUGBY LEAGUE :After a long pre-season the North Coast Bulldogs are ready for a first-up test against the Central Coast Roosters in Tuncurry tomorrow.

The Laurie Daley (under-18s) and Andrew Johns (under-16) Cup competitions get under way along the east coast today but the Northern Rivers Titans will have to wait another week after their opening match against the Parramatta Eels in Cudgen was washed out.

Jordan Gallagher charges across the field during the Northern Rivers Titans and North Coast Bulldogs representative rugby league day at Frank McGuren Field last year.

With a large number of male and female representatives from the Clarence Valley are scattered throughout the Bulldogs and Titans squads, there will be plenty of our rugby league stars on display over the next two months with the ladies kicking off in March.

The Bulldogs met the Parramatta Eels in Tuncurry to open last year’s competition and the Laurie Daley side held strong while the Andrew Johns under-16 team had a more difficult time against the physicality of the Eels.

Grafton Ghosts’ juniors Elliott Speed and Hayden Ensbey will lead the way for the Bulldogs Laurie Daley Cup side after impressing former Ghosts under-18s and now Titans Laurie Daley coach, Shaun Davison, in a trial late last month.

“We played them in a trial a few weeks ago and I was impressed with Hayden but Elliott was their best player on the pitch,” Davison said.

North Coast Bulldogs star Elliott Speed in action during an under-18 clash between the Grafton Ghosts and Woolgoolga Seahorses at Frank McGuren Field in 2019.

Davison was disappointed their opening fixture was washed out as Clarence stars Jordan Gallagher (South Grafton Rebels), Jamal Laurie, Michael Hughes and Nick Torrens (Clarence Coast Magpies) will all need to wait another week for their turn in the Titans colours.

“It’s a shame to miss the first game but with the Eels having to fly up they made the call early and we’ll play them in March instead,” he said.

“Our squad’s been coming together really nicely.

“We’re a bit younger than usual with just four kids turning 18 this year but what they lack in size they make up with plenty of skill.

“We’ll play Newcastle Knights in Ballina for round two next weekend.”

GAME DAY: North Coast Bulldogs meet Central Coast Roosters at Harry Elliot Oval in Tuncurry with the under-16s kicking off at noon before the under-18s at 1.20pm tomorrow.