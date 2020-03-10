Bulldogs duo axed over alleged misconduct

In trouble: Bulldogs pair Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera have been stood down.

CANTERBURY'S Corey Harawira-Naera and Jayden Okunbor have sensationally been provisionally suspended by the NRL and ruled out of Thursday night's Round 1 blockbuster against Parramatta.

The pair have been issued show cause notices by the NRL for alleged breaches of the game's code of conduct.

Canterbury referred the matter to the NRL's integrity unit after receiving reports of alleged misconduct by the pair and have also started their own internal review. Neither player is the subject of a criminal investigation.

Corey Harawira-Naera has been issued a show cause notice by the NRL Picture: Alix Sweeney

"The allegations are that each player engaged in behaviour that represents a serious breach of the NRL rules and the Bulldogs' code of conduct, resulting in the NRL notice," the Bulldogs said in a statement.

"The club supports the NRL's decision to issue the breach notices and will continue to work with the NRL to conclude the process.

Jayden Okunbor will also miss the match against the Eels. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

"Both players have an opportunity to respond to the matters alleged in the breach notice before any final decision is made."