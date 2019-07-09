Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A shark swimming close to underwater camera in blue water
A shark swimming close to underwater camera in blue water
News

Bull shark pinged by beach beacon

by Luke Mortimer
9th Jul 2019 5:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A bull shark has been detected off a beach in the Tweed this afternoon. But it's not the first time today with the creature appearing to hang around for a few hours.

The tagged shark of an unknown size was located by a NSW Government acoustic receiver at 3.08pm.

However, alerts by the NSW Department of Primary Industries indicated a tagged shark, likely the same animal, was first detected off Kingscliff about 2.20pm.

Kingscliff Beach Australia.
Kingscliff Beach Australia.

THE SHARK PICTURE DIVIDING THE INTERNET

Life savers have not been patrolling the beach today, but a drone has been used in recent days, according to a spokesman for Surf Life Saving NSW.

The detection comes during the NSW Government's SMART drum line trials at northern NSW beaches including Ballina, Boulders Beach, Evans Head, Lennox Head, Lighthouse Beach, Sharpes Beach and South Ballina Beach.

 

Bull sharks have been known to grow up to 3.5m in length.
Bull sharks have been known to grow up to 3.5m in length.

A total of 23 sharks were caught on the lines between February 1 and April 30.

Most were tiger sharks, but a shortfin mako, dusky whaler, white shark, blacktip and bull shark were also snagged.

The largest was a 3.1m white shark.

More Stories

beacon kingscliffe beach shark smart drum line trials tweed

Top Stories

    Truckie convicted in crash that killed mum appeals sentence

    premium_icon Truckie convicted in crash that killed mum appeals sentence

    News A TRUCKIE who was given 10 months home detention for negligent driving in a crash that killed a Coffs Coast mother-of-two is appealing his sentence.

    New lease of life for old supermarket site

    premium_icon New lease of life for old supermarket site

    News Nothing crazy about investing in small town bricks and mortar retail

    Police on the hunt for suspected horse thief

    premium_icon Police on the hunt for suspected horse thief

    News Rural crime officers appeal for info on 'suspicious' activity.

    Council hits back at 'catalogue of misunderstandings'

    premium_icon Council hits back at 'catalogue of misunderstandings'

    News Fraser and Gooley are wrong on a number of counts, says council.