Wrecking ball to make way for controversial build

PLANS are underway for the demolition of buildings on Gordon Street to make way for the controversial Cultural and Civic Space.

A development application for the demolition of the two structures on the site was lodged on Monday with work estimated to cost $312,000.

Tenders have also been advertised calling for property agencies to sell the four properties that will help fund the $76.5 million project.

The Council properties to be sold are Rigby House (27-29 Duke Street); the museum (215A Harbour Drive); the council administration building (2 Castle St); and small timber offices and meeting rooms at 169-171 Rose Ave.

A development application has been lodged for the demolition of buildings on 27-31 Gordon Street to make way for the Cultural and Civic Space.

The sale of these buildings is expected to reduce borrowing to $46m but Councillor Keith Rhoades, who fiercely opposes the project in its current form, has described these figures as 'guesstimates'.

The Coffs Harbour City Council project has divided the community and councillors.

It's also the subject of a petition on its way to NSW Parliament calling for a halt to the process and further investigations into alternative options which would include a performing arts space.

The petition, which needed 10,000 signatures to be tabled in NSW Parliament, has already attracted around 12,000, and was presented to Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh earlier this week.

The group behind the petition, known as Citizens Voice will continue to gather signatures until the petition is tabled.

Once the petition is tabled and debated in Parliament, Citizens Voice hopes to send a delegation to Sydney to call on the Minister of Local Government Shelley Hancock and the NSW Auditor-General to look into the matter.

The petition to pause the $76.5m project has now exceeded its 10,000 signature goal to be tabled in Parliament. Members of Citizens Voice, including former Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser, present it to current MP Gurmesh Singh.

Mayor Denise Knight has been a strong advocate for the project and has used her casting vote on a number of occasions to progress it when votes were tied four-four.

She is not concerned by the petition.

"This is the best facility, in the best location for all Coffs Harbour residents, and all our planning up to this point supports this."