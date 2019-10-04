Building skills to meet a growing health care market

Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Dr Geoff Lee and Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh turn the first sod for the health hub.

SKILL seekers looking to join the fast-growing health industry on the Coffs Coast will soon have access to world-class facilities and more courses.

Politicians were in town this week to officially announce the start of work on the new $3.2m facility at TAFE NSW Coffs Harbour.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh was joined by Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Dr Geoff Lee to run the first sod.

“I’m very excited to announce the start of work on these new industry-standard health training facilities,” Dr Lee said.

“The CHEC Health Hub will harness the latest technology to deliver students interaction-rich and work-based learning experiences. When completed, the specialist health facility will offer a wider range of courses - significantly expanding health training opportunities on the Coffs Coast.

“Importantly, the CHEC Health Hub will open up opportunities in key areas of skills demand, such as the growing Allied Health and Health industries.”

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said the NSW Government’s landmark investment in TAFE NSW and education complements our region’s health infrastructure boom.

“Record investment in health infrastructure, coupled with our ageing population, means workers in the health sector are highly sought-after,” Mr Singh said.

“These new cutting-edge facilities will give a real-leg up to the next generation of health students in Coffs Harbour.

“It wasn’t long ago Minister Lee and I were here turning the first sod of the CHEC trades hub which is now in full swing.”

The NSW Government is investing $137 million to support 17 major capital works projects at TAFE NSW in 2019-20. The CHEC Health Hub is scheduled for completion in June 2020 and will open to students on the first day of Semester 2, 2020.