Jetty building heights capped at five storeys

IT has been the subject of contention over recent years, but the plans for major development at Coffs Harbour's Jetty Foreshore Precinct is said to be a 'good compromise' for the community.

After months of community consultation, involving more than 1600 online submissions, the preliminary concept plan for the development was unveiled by Andrew Fraser MP today.

"I think the consultation report reflects what the community has been saying for a long while of the jetty foreshores - there will be no development east of Jordan Esplanade and it is all low-rise," Mr Fraser said.

"There will be a mix of accommodation from tourist accommodation through to residential accommodation.

"Basically the plan itself shows the areas which can and will be developed, and now it will be put out to the marketplace."

Earlier this year the State Government shelved their initial development plans and began from scratch after Cr Sally Townley revealed confidential plans to build up to 10-storey developments in the area.

She claimed these would have been built on the eastern side of Jordan Esplanade, potentially blocking views for nearby residents.

GHD's Coffs Opportunity - Community and Stakeholder Consultation Outcomes Report released today however shows there are no plans to develop on the eastern side of Jordan Esplanade, and all development will be limited to five storeys.

Instead there are plans to develop on the western side of Jordan Esplanade by the train line and north of Marina Dr.

"Those living in those high rise buildings will not have their views impeded and that was one of the major points. That was never the intention and that was never my intention. We saw going back several years with Bob Carr and his crew where they wanted to overdevelop the place.

"This will not be an over development, this will blend in and add to what we have here at the moment.

Mr Fraser said he expected development to begin around 12 months away.

"This will go out now for commercial interest and the Government will be given an opportunity to look at the proposals. These will be made public yet again, so this is not the final public consultation.

"I would hope to see a finalisation of these plans within 12 months."

Predicting most interest would be shown from companies out of Sydney and Brisbane, Mr Fraser said he wanted to see development, including restaurants and shops, begin along the new break wall.

"Make it a boulevard, make it something families can use and enjoy."

Mr Fraser said he also envisioned the area surrounding the Fisherman's Co-op to become the centrepiece of the development.

"At the end of the day this plan reflects what the community wants. It reflects how we can get a better utilisation of what would be the gateway to Coffs Harbour.

"The residents and business owners of Coffs Harbour are keen to see improved public infrastructure, open space and public amenity in the Precinct, including better parking and appropriate development.

"The aim of revitalising the Precinct is not only to provide an improved public domain and new community assets, but also to create the jobs that will build the region's economy."