Building heights and concrete costs on council's agenda

BUILDING height limits in the CBD are on the agenda again at this week's council meeting.

The matter was last up for discussion on August 9 but councillors were not ready to make a determination with Cr Keith Rhoades calling for another workshop session during which six buildings would be identified and the exact options for each considered.

A report has suggested height limits be increased from 17m to 44m and that additional local planing controls put in place to ensure that street amenity and solar access outcomes are protected.

For buildings above eight stories in height, it is suggested a podium and tower design be encouraged rather than: 'large continuous walls of buildings of significant mass and of inappropriate scale that would block solar access to streets throughout the day and limit opportunities for the sharing of views.'

The need for increased height limits and more flexible floor space ratios has been identified as a key factor in facilitating new retail, commercial and residential development in the city centre thereby reinforcing the role of the CBD as the primary commercial, employment and retail centre in the region.

Constructing concrete bridges 'in house'

Councillors will discuss the possibility of constructing concrete bridge components in house.

For the past 10 years council has undertaken a program to replace its aged timber bridges with more durable concrete structures using precast concrete components supplied by yards outside the region.

Over the life of the replacement program to date, council has spent in the order of $2.5 million on procuring precast bridge components. With 55 timber bridges requiring replacement in the next 20 to 30 years there will be continued demand for these components.

Council's Infrastructure Construction and Maintenance Group have investigated the viability of producing their own components with results indicating that producing components 'in house' is viable and will significantly reduce the cost of the bridge replacement program.

Councillors will consider this report and the associated request to allocate $143,000 from the Coastal Works Reserve as seed funding to establish the production of precast concrete bridge units.

New strategic plan for botanic garden

A new strategic plan for the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden (NCRBG) will also be on the agenda.

In recent years the key issues of establishing formal tenure for the Friends of the NCRBG Inc. and establishing clear governance and financial arrangements have been identified.

As part of the preparation and consultation process for the new Plan of Management the construction of a pedestrian footbridge connecting the showground to the botanic garden will also be considered.

With the botanic garden used as a venue for major concerts and festivals including the Japanese Children's Festival, lack of parking and access has long been identified as an issue. The showground, which remains empty for long periods of time, could be used for event parking and easy access would be over a footbridge across Coffs Creek.