Building a wildlife hospital on the Coffs Coast

CHART are hoping to raise $4 million by 2020 to establish a wildlife hospital on the Coffs Coast.

A CAMPAIGN to establish an all-species wildlife hospital in Coffs Harbour is ramping up.

Coffs Harbour Animal Rescue Trust are on a mission to build the Wildlife Hospital & Conservation Centre on the Coffs Coast in collaboration with other wildlife conservation entities such as National Parks and Wildlife, Dolphin Marine Magic, Southern Cross University, local vets and more.

CHART spokesperson Meadow Greenwood said they are hoping the hospital and conservation centre will be running by 2021.

"The hospital's education program and visitor centre will raise awareness of wildlife and habitat health, to promote biodiversity, and advocate the conservation of wildlife locally and nationally,” she said.

The team are currently looking for land, a minimum of 1 acre, between Emerald and Sawtell to build the hospital.

"The organisation has been established since 2014 and funds have been trickling in, but now we're really doing a big push,” said Ms Greenwood.

"We're looking to raise around $4 million. It's a lot of money, but we're hoping this will happen through corporate sponsorships, large grants and other avenues.

"It's quite important we have a place for animals to go when they are hurt and injured, especially since this area has so much biodiversity. It will also be a great tourist attraction.

"WIRES takes care of animals but unfortunately volunteers pay for a lot of the care out of their own pockets. It would be great if we all come together and create a community centre.”

CHART have a vision to see the project commence building in 2020.

If you're interested in volunteering, have land options, want to learn about corporate sponsorship or have another way to contribute to the project: 0434344062 or info@chart.org.au.

If you would like to donate to the project or find out more, visit www.chart.org.au.