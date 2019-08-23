Building a new empire piece by piece

THERE'S something special brewing down at Sawtell FC, with the club slowly laying the foundation to become a North Coast powerhouse over the coming years.

One of the pieces of the puzzle which was missing was a top-notch men's coach, with that hole now being filled by Welshman Jody Jenkins.

Jenkins has had a stellar career both on the field and as a manager, with his playing days including being a youth player with English Premier League side AFC Bournemouth and a professional player with Welsh Premier League club Barry Town.

Jenkins moved from Wales to Sawtell in late 2018 and club president Simon Portus is looking forward to seeing what the club's new men's coach can achieve.

"I saw him playing first division and he came off the bench and scored two goals and nearly got a third," Portus said.

"When you watch players you know straight away when they're on another level and Jody is certainly quality."

Jenkins is eager to take over as coach of his new home club.

"I've started doing a pre-season plan already, it's an exciting time to be a part of Sawtell FC," Jenkins said.

"It's an up and coming club and I think it will be the place to be for young footballers for the next few years."

Highly regarded assistant coach Joe Skrtic will help Jenkins steer the ship as Sawtell bid to enter the new Coastal Premier League which launches in 2020.

Women's coach Rachael Oberleuter, who was recently awarded Female Coach of the Year by Northern NSW Football, says it's great to have both Jenkins and Skrtic on board.

"You need to have a good team of coaches, you can't just do it solo. We now have a good group of people so it's super exciting for us moving forward," she said.

In another boost for the club, Sawtell FC have also fully renovated their change rooms to make them more female friendly and given their canteen a much-needed makeover. New toilet facilities will also be built at the ground over the coming months.

2020 may just be the year of the Scorpion.