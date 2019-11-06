Builder slammed after leg ‘mutilated’ on USC site

The CFMEU has slammed building company Hansen Yuncken after a truck driver reportedly almost lost his leg in a workplace incident at a USC construction site. Photo: Contributed

The CFMEU has slammed building company Hansen Yuncken after a truck driver reportedly almost lost his leg in a workplace incident at a USC construction site. Photo: Contributed

WORKPLACE health and safety officers are investigating after a truck driver reportedly almost lost his leg in an incident at the University of the Sunshine Coast's Petrie campus construction site.

The CFMEU issued a statement this morning slamming builder Hansen Yuncken after what the union said was an "appalling disregard for the safety of its workforce".

On Monday, the worker was hospitalised with a "badly mutilated leg" after the incident at the construction site.

A non-disturbance notice that was issued on Monday has since been lifted and works on the project are continuing, according to the builder.

According to the CFMEU, inspectors have also issued a range or enforcement notices ordering the contractor on the site to rectify serious safety breaches.

CFMEU state secretary Michael Ravbar claimed the incident came after a series of safety breaches by the builder.

A Hansen Yuncken representative confirmed the driver sustained severe lacerations while pallets were being unloaded off a truck on Monday.

"We are currently working with the relevant authorities to commence a thorough investigation into the course of the incident," the representative said.

"Hansen Yuncken is committed to creating a safe work culture and as a company, have stringent safety processes and workplace procedures in place that are accredited by the Federal Safety Commission under the Australian Government WHS accreditation scheme and third party certified to Australian Standards."

The University of the Sunshine Coast declined to comment.