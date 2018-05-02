Builder feared for safety of vandals who hit his business

Brian Hopwood with the rock used to damage his premises. 01 MAY 2018

Vandals smash into Coffs business: Young women caught in the act committing senseless vandalism on a Coffs Harbour business.

YOUNG women behaving badly, armed with large rocks smashing office windows just for the hell of it - all the while filming their senseless acts of vandalism.

That's the scene captured here on video in a senseless vandalism attack that targetted the office of well-known Coffs Harbour builder Brian Hopwood.

The closed circuit security footage, capturing the malicious damage, shows a group of young people staggering up West High St on Friday night around 11.30pm.

One young woman approaches the building and starts to kick at the plate glass window, before her friends joins in.

The vandals then wander around the side of the premises and arm themselves with a large rock and take turns at trying to break the glass window.

Rewatching vision of the incident, Brian said he was then less than impressed with the way in which his business was randomly targetted.

"It's just ridiculous they are just young people doing stupid stuff and costing business owners money," Brian said.

But Brian said what concerns him most is that after a hole is broken through the window one girl reaches inside exposing her arm to broken glass.

"(The business) is fully alarmed I'm more concerned that the people putting their arms through the window could have severed an artery in their arm and died," Brian said.

"If they pull against that glass they cut their veins down that way they're dead and that's probably the biggest fear of the whole lot."