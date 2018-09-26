Builder announced for hospital expansion

The artist's impression for the Coffs Harbour Base Hospital upgrade.

The artist's impression for the Coffs Harbour Base Hospital upgrade. Trevor Veale

THE Coffs Harbour Hospital expansion project is a step closer to reality with Lipman Pty Ltd appointed to commence early works on the $194 million major upgrade.

Early works will start in coming weeks and will include the diversion of services and the construction of a new access road.

"Lipman Pty Ltd will work with the Mid North Coast Local Health District and Health Infrastructure to undertake these preparatory works, before main works commence in 2019," Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser today announced.

"Tenders will open for the main works contract in October 2018.

Coffs Harbour hospital.08 MAY 2018 Trevor Veale

When complete, the four-storey expansion will increase the hospital's capacity, include a new emergency department, operating theatres, additional critical care and inpatient beds, as well as increased capacity for chemotherapy and renal dialysis.

Mr Fraser said the new four-level building will be in front of the existing main hospital entrance and emergency department and will include a roof-top helipad.

This project also includes a short stay surgical unit, orthopaedic and vascular unit, ambulatory care area and the expansion of Community Health.

"The NSW Government's investment means the people of Coffs Harbour and surrounding communities can continue to enjoy first class health services delivered in modern, fit-for-purpose facilities," Mr Fraser said.