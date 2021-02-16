Builder and extra funds secured for sporting complex

A builder has been chosen to start work on the Woolgoolga sporting complex - which will be called Wiigulga Sports Complex as the project moves forward.

The matter of naming - and choosing a builder - for the complex to the north of the town was up for consideration at last week’s Coffs Harbour City Council meeting.

The tender process hit a snag when they all came in over budget but Councillors resolved to allocate an additional $4.165 million via an external loan.

The company will be paid the lump sum contract amount of $26,924,125.94



The motion, raised by Crs Tegan Swan and John Arkan who both live in the area, was unanimously supported.

The motion to rename the development, the Wiigulga Sports Complex, was also supported unanimously.

Various stakeholders, including Council’s Yandaarra Aboriginal Advisory Committee and the Local Aboriginal Land Council, proposed the name to recognise its significance to the Gumbaynggirr and Garby community.

A design by Mullaway artist Tulli Stevens has been chosen as the main design theme for the West Woolgoolga Sports Complex.



An Indigenous design has also been chosen as the predominant theme for the build.

Lahey Constructions Pty. Ltd. has been chosen as the principal contractor for the construction of the complex which has been jointly funded by all three levels of government.

“It’s the biggest Council project ever to come to Woolgoolga and I know there is huge anticipation locally to see the building work finally begin,” Mayor Denise Knight said.

Construction work will begin next month with completion due in late 2022.

Alastair Milroy, Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan, Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight and State Member Gurmesh Singh turn the first sod on the Woolgoolga Sports Complex.

“We welcome Lahey Constructions to the project – their previous experience and professional team will be an asset to the project and like many locals I can’t wait to see construction begin very soon,” council’s Group Leader City Prosperity, Nikki Greenwood said.

“Following our expression of interest late last year for local tradies, I know the community will welcome some familiar faces to the site once the contracts are finalised and building is underway.

“A similar EOI was carried out for the hugely successful upgrade of C.ex Coffs International Stadium and over 40 local businesses were eventually employed on that build. We hope to see just as many locals engaged this time around, if not more.”

The complex will be located on the Solitary Islands Way to the north of Woolgoolga. Traffic lights have been approved for the nearby intersection.

Lahey Construction Manager Matt Fearnley says the company has a longstanding relationships with many local subcontractors.

“As a local Mid North Coast builder for over 70 years, Lahey are delighted to be awarded the Wiigulga Sports Complex project as it’s a project that is very important to the local community,” Mr Fearnely said.

The Wiigulga Sports Complex project was made possible through joint funding by the Australian Government through the Building Better Regions Fund, a State Government election commitment funded in the 2019-20 Budget under the Stronger Communities stream and Coffs Harbour City Council.