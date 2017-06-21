21°
News

Budget was a lost opportunity according to property industry

Melissa Martin
| 21st Jun 2017 9:50 AM
Couple looking at a house
Couple looking at a house andresrimaging

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE state's property industry group believes the NSW budget has failed most buyers.

REINSW President John Cunningham said despite the good intentions of the package to support first home-buyers the budget didn't deliver for those seeking to purchase property.

"The NSW government has seen an increase of nearly 10 per cent to $6.8 billion, on the stamp duty collected from the sale of homes in NSW,” Mr Cunningham said.

"Stamp duty collected is projected to rise to $7.2 billion next year or 5.9 per cent and up to $8.5 billion in 2020-21, an average annual growth of 5.4 per cent over the next three years. And yet again the NSW government has failed to address stamp duty brackets which have been left untouched for the last 30 years.”

Mr Cunningham said a review of stamp duty brackets would have assisted all residents of NSW.

"Instead the government continues to gain from its failure to recognise that bracket creep is an inhibitor to supply. Retirees who are sitting on large family homes have been given no incentive to downsize. A simple review of bracket creep would assist them to make the decision to sell.”

Mr Cunningham said other incentives, like reduced stamp duty granted to first home-buyers, should be targeted towards older Australians.

"Helping downsizers with reduced stamp duty is one of the key ways to instantly help with the supply issue as it creates increased market activity with no loss of revenue for the government. In fact, it has been projected that there could be a gain in government revenue.”

"Instead the NSW Government has given itself a pat on the back and continues to put its hand out to ordinary Australians who are trying to put a roof over their heads.”.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  real estate reinsw state budget

Just In

Plans released on new beachfront amenity

Plans released on new beachfront amenity

Community invited to its their say on new beachside development.

Curry is on the stove

Woolgoolga's signature event Curryfest is coming soon.

Curryfest confirms its line-up of entertainment

Our local patients are losing out

WORRYING: Winston and Sue Fernandes reveal funding concerns.

Winston and Sue Fernandes reveal funding concerns.

Tough it out and rough it to aid local homeless

John Rafferty, CEO of Cex group and George Cecato, president of the Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce are ready for the C.ex Community Crew Sleep out.

HOMELESSNESS isn't always a choice, it's a circumstance too

Local Partners

Byron council may consider taxes amid Airbnb tourist surges

TOURIST pressure and short term rentals in the region is a concern for residents and council, doesn't help issues of housing affordability crisis

Design a house to win

SkyFarm in Mullumbimby is a unique hemp and reclaimed-timber studio and is a carbon negative home. The studio was built in three months by the team from Balanced Earth.

Local designers creating a house from local and recycled materials

Say 'I do' in old Bellingen church

Cedar Bellingen Wedding Expo

Bellingen is fast becoming a destination wedding hub.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

Why Mark Wahlberg is leaving Transformers

DESPITE it becoming one of the most bankable movie franchises in history, Wahlberg has explained why he isn’t interested in doing any more Transformers movies.

MOVIE REVIEW: Cars 3 is still a fun ride

A scene from the movie Cars 3.

POPULAR animated franchise grows up with more mature themes.

Beyonce's twins 'in hospital after premature birth'

“They did this with their daughter, Blue Ivy, too."

Daniel Day-Lewis is retiring from acting

Daniel Day-Lewis with Steven Spielberg.

He is known for going to extreme lengths for his performances

EXCLUSIVE: Simon reveals truth behind MAFS reunion rumours

CUP STARS: Married at First Sight's Nadia, Sean, Alene, Simon, Jesse, Lauren and John.

MARRIED at First Sight star on the cast's special trip to Ipswich

Paul McCartney to announce Aussie tour tomorrow

Paul McCartney performs on Day 2 of the 2015 Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands on Friday, June 19, 2015, in Dover, Del.

Would you like to ask him a question?

Counting down the sleeps

Bringing good vibes to Bello

10 Acres with Spectacular Ocean Views...

Lot 4 Bruxner Park Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $319,000

Located only minutes from major shopping facilities, this 10 acre (approx) block has sweeping views of the stunning Coffs Harbour coastline. With potential for...

On the beach...

13 Emerald Avenue, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 5 3 2 $1,379,000

One of a handful of homes calling the ocean "their backyard". Greeted by breathtaking ocean and beach views upon entering the home. Italian travertine tiles...

Get It While It&#39;s Hot!!!

7 Ashmore Close, Boambee East 2452

House 4 1 1 $429,000

Located in a short cul-de-sac and handy to schools and shops, this 4 bedroom brick and tile home sits on a 702m2 block. With views to the south east, the home also...

Life&#39;s better at the Jetty...

4/42 Collingwood Street, Coffs Harbour Jetty 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $539,000

On top of the wish list for many is enjoying the lifestyle the Jetty has to offer. This three bedroom apartment combines the practicality of low maintenance living...

Free-standing, one level - great location...

1/26 O'Neill Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $359,000

This level two-bedroom villa is perfect for those looking to downsize, or for an astute investor seeking an incredible opportunity. This property will be highly...

Glorious ocean views, pool, extended family living...

20 Ocean View Crescent, Emerald Beach 2456

House 6 3 2 $795,000 ...

Taking prime position in one of Emerald Beach's most sought-after streets with expansive ocean views, this is a rare chance to secure a home in one of the Coffs...

Paradise awaits, 170m to the beach...

27 Sapphire Crescent, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 3 2 $895,000

Radiating a tropical resort-style ambience, this four-bedroom Sapphire Beach home is a sanctuary to come home to. Taking in sweeping ocean views, the home is...

Stunning Beachfront Apartment with Ocean Views...

7/40 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Apartment 3 2 2 $830,000

Sitting proudly above the beach at "Sapphire Beachfront Apartments", this prestigious 3 bedroom apartment boasts amazing clifftop views of the ocean, beach and...

&quot;Brand New High Quality Villa&quot;

2/235B Sawtell Rd, Boambee East 2452

Villa 3 2 2 $475,000

Secure this brand new 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom high quality villa. Featuring open plan living & dining area, stunning kitchen with engineered stone bench tops &...

&quot;Brand New High Quality Villa&quot;

2/235A Sawtell Rd, Boambee East 2452

Villa 3 2 1 $449,000

Secure this brand new 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom high quality villa. Featuring open plan living & dining area, stunning kitchen with engineered stone bench tops &...

Home owners settling to make way for Mackay Ring Road

The Clarkson family's home was moved just down the road from their former land at Stotts Road, Te Kowai, which was resumed by TMR.

But some are still clinging on, fighting for a better deal

Three historic M'boro hotels on the market

The Lamington Hotel Motel, Maryborough. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Three historic Maryborough hotels are on the market.

Stamp duty and mortgage insurance relief for homebuyers

The State Government has cut $1.6 billion worth of duties including stamp duty for first home buyers, Lenders Mortgage Insurance duties and duties on crop and livestock insurance.

Stamp duty relief and small business tax cuts in State Budget

More rental properties available

Residential vacancy rates are on the rise

Renters warned about online real estate scam

The scam ad for a property for rent in Albert Park.

Australian renters have been warned about an elaborate scam

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!