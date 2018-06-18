Budget funds for Coffs drug and alcohol rehab facility

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said Tuesday night's State Budget will include $5 million for a new drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility at Bucca.

THE State Government will on Tuesday night announce $5 million to help establish a new $40 million drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility near Coffs Harbour.

A new 40 bed drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility at Adele House near Coffs Harbour will be built thanks to $5 million NSW budget contribution.

State Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said work would start immediately, with the PAYCE Foundation charity contributing the remaining $5.6 million needed to construct the facility on rural land at Bucca.

"This is a great example of government partnering with the charitable and not for profit sectors to deliver great social outcomes for the community," Mr Perrottet said.

"Drug addiction takes a heavy toll not only on the sufferers, but also their family and the wider community.

"The extra beds will ensure Adele can assist more men beat addiction and get their lives back on track."

The project will increase the capacity of Adele House to 100 beds across three campuses to meet the strong demand for its services.

Adele House is said to have a high success rate due to its innovative program, which not only includes treatment for addiction but also provides for living skills as well as work skills training at a new purpose-built jobs training facility located on the site.

The works skills training includes horticulture, mechanical, metal and woodworking trade skills.

Clients can also assist with the running of an 11-hectare blueberry farm.

Adele House has been assisting men aged 18 and over overcome the effects of substance abuse for more than 30 years.

It has seen a significant increase in the rate of clients with an addiction to ice, up from 30 per cent five years ago to 65 per cent today.

"Ice addiction is having a major impact on communities, including rural NSW towns and the increased capacity at Adele House will be able to attack this devastating social problem head on," Mr Perrottet said.